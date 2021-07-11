Reading the June 27 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline article, “The legacy of Libre’s law,” led me to write this letter.

The stories of animals treated cruelly are heartbreaking; they make my blood boil. How can anyone treat these innocent animals — that God created for us to love and care for — like that?

The law needs to be even tougher on these sick and cruel people. They need more than a slap on the wrist.

Recently, we lost our 16-year-old Rag-a-Muffin. We were delighted to adopt a beautiful 2-year-old feline from Pet Pantry of Lancaster County. We named her Molly. Molly had been put in a box that was taped shut and dumped in a Lancaster County park. Thankfully, park rangers found her and took her to Pet Pantry. Soon afterward, she gave birth to six kittens and only three survived; they were adopted into wonderful homes.

As for the people who treated Molly so cruelly: How can you live with yourself? Shame, shame, shame on you. There are safe places to take these animals.

We are so happy to have Molly, to love and care for her. Thanks to the park rangers who found her and to the great people at Pet Pantry. Thanks also to Speranza Animal Rescue, the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and other animal welfare organizations that take these precious animals in until they find their forever homes. I am sure these organizations would appreciate donations for all the work they do for these precious animals.

Barb Hoffner

East Earl Township