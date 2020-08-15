I had outpatient surgery at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital recently, and from the moment I arrived to check in and until the nursing aide assisted me to my wife’s automobile in the hospital garage after being discharged, I was treated in the most caring and concerned way.

Those of us who live in this area and are in need of medical attention are most fortunate to have such a first-class facility and professional staff at our beck and call. We are the beneficiaries of outstanding, professional and caring individuals.

When one considers the trying times we are living in, we are blessed to realize that, in this area, we have such an outstanding group of individuals who are here to take care of our medical needs.

We need to show our respect and appreciation to these individuals. A positive step to take to show our thanks might be to make a donation to Lancaster General Hospital Foundation on North Cherry Street. Your donations there go to the hospital and the patients it serves. What better way to show our gratitude for the benefits we receive when we are in need of medical attention?

I, personally, am most grateful for the excellent care, comfort and concern provided by these wonderful professionals. They are a credit to their profession and certainly would be role models for young men and women enrolling in this needed profession.

Joseph F. McDonald

West Lampeter Township