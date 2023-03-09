Thank you for printing the March 3 LNP | LancasterOnline letter (“Lack of compassion is unbelievable”) expressing dismay over the news that Cumberland County parents are suing the West Shore School District because the parents believe their personal religious values are in conflict with public school lessons on compassionate character building.

Most faiths champion the golden rule, the belief that one should behave toward others as one would want others to behave toward oneself. Kindness and compassion are fairly universal values and will serve students well as a lesson.

Additionally, thanks to LNP | LancasterOnline for pulling the “Dilbert” comic strip in protest against cartoonist Scott Adams’ discriminatory rants. Bigots already have venues for their hate speech. Adams does not need the LNP | LancasterOnline comic pages to finance his hate speech.

Karen Overly Smith

Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County