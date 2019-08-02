The absurd overuse and misapplication of the words “racist” and “racism” by leftists in politics and the media are stripping these words of any relevance in the public sphere.
While racists and racism are rightly condemned where the accusation is justified, in too many cases these words are simply a tool used by the left to shut down legitimate debate.
A clear illustration of this fact is the recent stripping of the Miss Michigan title from Kathy Zhu for some entirely legitimate, factual comments on her Twitter account.
Challenging the anti-police extremist group Black Lives Matter (and I will probably be called racist for that accurate description), she asked, “Did you know the majority of black deaths are caused by other blacks?”
This is an indisputable fact, but dare we mention it? According to our politically correct, pandering progressives’ limitations on free speech, we may not.
Zhu then compounded her transgression in another tweet regarding the oppression of women in the Islamic faith. Here she really overstepped the bounds of propriety set by progressive propagandists and was duly punished for trafficking in truth.
And did LNP readers notice how this July 22 news story on A7 was promoted on the front? As is often the case, LNP couldn’t resist flaunting its bias with the headline “Miss Michigan pageant winner loses her crown after racially charged tweets come to light.”
I write as one whose letters have been altered by LNP staff to fit their biases in ways ranging from the petty to the censorious.
Linford Youndt
Elizabeth Township