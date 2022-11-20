Finally it appears that the long shadow of deceit, fraud and fearmongering cast by Donald Trump, Doug Mastriano, Mehmet Oz and their ilk over the body politic of our commonwealth may be beginning to fade.

And for that, we owe a hearty thanks to the Fourth Estate — the independent media such as LNP | LancasterOnline that, despite the cloistering of MAGA candidates, continued to dig deep to ferret out the truth.

Despite the election deniers — or perhaps because of them — Pennsylvania voters started to ask questions, started reading honest journalism and realized that mendacity should not be permitted to carry the day.

So, hats off to LNP | LancasterOnline for solid reporting and to U.S. Sen.-elect John Fetterman and Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro for piercing the fog of disinformation and misinformation.

And, finally, a shoutout to Bob Hollister for shedding light on U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s true loyalty and how little he has done for our community. Hollister’s voice was heard, and we hope he continues to speak truth to power.

Melvin Hess

Lititz