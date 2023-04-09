I was recently in Lancaster General Hospital because of a compromised immune system. I want to say that the staff members at the hospital were exceptional in the care they gave.

With COVID-19, the flu and all the other things that were going around, the hospital was full and extremely busy, yet the staff members took time to answer any questions I had.

I just want to thank all the staff members, doctors, nurses and aides for their personal care. I can’t thank them enough for what they do.

George Barnosky

Ephrata