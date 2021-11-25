Masonic Village Hospice recently held a butterfly release. This was held to honor the memory of our loved ones who passed during the year. It was beautifully organized. We were able to reserve butterflies that we could pick up. We then released them on our own at home. Masonic Village had a virtual ceremony for viewing. I cannot say enough good things about Masonic Village Hospice. They helped me with my dad when no one else would. He was able to die surrounded by loved ones, instead of alone in a hospital. I want everyone to know you do not have to belong to Masonic Village to utilize its in-home hospice services.

Patricia Corrao

Willow Street