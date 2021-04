On behalf of my brother, Dennis Brown, and myself, we want to thank all the doctors, nurses, case worker and staff of Lancaster General Hospital.

They all took time from their busy schedules to keep me informed of Dennis’ progress. Thank you all for taking great care of him.

After a lengthy stay at the hospital, he was transferred to another facility for rehabilitation. Thanks to the doctors, nurses, staff and case worker who took great care of him.

Shirley Rahe

East Donegal Township