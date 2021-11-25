On Sept. 2, as I was preparing to leave Park City Center after making a few purchases, I fell just as I was entering the central area of the mall. A gentleman immediately came to me, asking if I was OK and if I needed help. He then suggested I should sit for a moment. I hit the floor pretty hard, and all I could think of was that I wanted to get home.

In my hasty departure, I neglected to acknowledge or thank the man who helped me and showed concern. It’s a bit belated, but if by chance the gentleman reads LNP, I thank you for your kind gesture.

Eleanor Harnish

Lancaster