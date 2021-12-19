A resident of Lancaster County since 1985, I describe living here as Democratic political consultant James Carville often is credited with saying: There is Philadelphia, there’s Pittsburgh, and Alabama is in between.

Thank you to the writers of these letters to the editor that were published on Dec. 12: “A letter to the unvaccinated”; “Better ways to reduce abortion”; “School board should feel shame”; “Rep. Smucker keeps embarrassing us"; “America needs a new mindset”; “Do more than read the Bible”; and “Fair funding makes a difference.”

You give me hope that your awareness will translate at the ballot box.

Meredith A. Calien

East Hempfield Township