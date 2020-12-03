Watching the county news conference Nov. 24, I was reminded in this season of gratitude of how much we owe Lancaster County Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino for their contributions to our current out-of-control COVID-19 rates here in Lancaster.

Thank you for insisting that we open up Lancaster County a little earlier last spring.

Also, thanks for showing up for local Trump/Pence campaign events this fall — without masks and without encouraging mask-wearing among attendees. As county leaders, you were setting such a good example. We appreciate your efforts to help us keep pretending — along with President Donald Trump — that this COVID-19 thing was over.

Lancaster County set daily records for new COVID-19 cases in November, with new cases three to four times greater than during the shutdown. LNP | LancasterOnline reports that hospitalizations increased about threefold in November, too. Lancastrians still die of COVID-19, but not to worry — it’s still mostly the old and people of color. You’ve made it so easy to “protect the vulnerable.”

Children are distance-learning at home, and day services for adults with intellectual disabilities are being offered only virtually. Many of us haven’t seen extended family and friends since last winter and probably won’t this winter either. You’ve done so much to ensure the 2020 holiday season will be memorable.

Thanks for everything! I hope voters remember all of your contributions to our local COVID-19 crisis.

Kathy Trippe-McRee

Manheim Township