Big, giving hearts live in Ephrata and Lancaster County!

Thank you so much to the local businesses that contributed wonderful items for the silent auction held at A Purposeful Meal’s event at Home Towne Square on May 6.

Donations from Home Towne homeowners, coupled with these businesses, raised over $4,000 for Ephrata Area Rehab Services:

Aaron’s Books; Lancaster Barnstormers (complete with Cylo!); Esbenshade’s; Fox Chase Golf Club; Fox Meadows Creamery; Good’s of Ephrata; Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant; Hometown Refurnishing; Key-Aid Ace Hardware; Martin’s Country Market; Martin’s Furniture (a new power recliner!); Moo-Duck Brewery; Parkhill Jewelry; Saint Boniface Brewery; Salon Artiff; The Style Studio; Shady Maple; Weaver’s Nuts; Wegman’s; Wilbur Chocolate; Waltz Vineyards; Weis Markets; White Star Travel; Sukey Starkey Mosaics; and two anonymous residents who donated lovely crystal items.

Tasty dinner available from Piper Belle’s BBQ and Sugar Whipped Bakery trucks added to the festivities.

You are all gems for your generosity in support of local nonprofits. Thank you, thank you!

Jane Higdon

Sponsor

A Purposeful Meal