For Teacher Appreciation Week (which was May 4-8), I want to thank all my teachers at Insight PA Cyber Charter School for helping me and inspiring me to do my best every day.
I enrolled in a cybercharter school halfway through sixth grade because I was being bullied at my other school. I didn’t feel safe, comfortable, or welcomed. Now, with the support of my teachers, I can finally be the student I want to be.
Last year I had a health scare that caused me to miss a lot of class. I was worried about falling behind in school. While recovering from surgery, my adviser wrote me letters of encouragement and support. She told me “I can achieve anything I set my mind to.”
Another teacher I admire tremendously is my math teacher. Her positive attitude and warm approach helped me improve my math grade from a D in the beginning of the year to a B today. Math was my weakest subject and by far my biggest hurdle.
Now I feel much more confident that I can achieve what I set out to do.
Monica Brooks
Lansdowne, Delaware County
Grade 8
Insight PA Cyber Charter School