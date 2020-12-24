Recently I was admitted to Lancaster General Hospital for two weeks. I write this as a “thank you” to the entire staff for their wonderful and professional care given to me while I was a patient.

I especially wish to express sincere appreciation to the nurses and staff that work on the seventh floor. They were my angels and got me back to good health. They did this despite all the COVID-19 patients who also needed their care.

In this health scenario we are experiencing, they went above and beyond to care for me. We are indeed blessed to have a facility and personnel like those at Lancaster General Hospital.

Donald Miley Jr.

Manor Township