I would like to send my thanks to the staff at MainStay Suites in Mountville. My husband and I were in Lancaster County in May to visit family and friends when my husband had a medical emergency.

I was going to just bring him home to Lewes, Delaware, and the MainStay staff packed a container of snacks and drinks for us to take along home. But I wound up calling an ambulance instead. After already having checked out of the hotel, I needed to check back in. They gave me the same room, which had been already cleaned.

They also offered to walk my dog while I was at the hospital with my husband. After two days in the hospital, I got to take him back home. He is doing well, thank heavens.

The people who I need to thank the most are Leigh, the general manager, and Sue and Robin, the desk staff. Thank you for all that you did for us while we stayed at your hotel.

Toni Bowman

Lewes, Delaware