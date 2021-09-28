Thank you, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Thank you for showing Pennsylvania and the rest of our poor beleaguered country what leadership looks like. Thank you for your efforts to keep our state from becoming the next Arizona: humiliated, financially drained by a ridiculous “fraudit” and seemingly obedient to Mar-a-Lago rather than the U.S. Constitution.

Instead of state representatives devoting their energy to the needs of their constituents, I believe we have a clown car of weak, unprincipled lawmakers who care more about ginning up the MAGA crowd than turning their attention to the pressing needs of people who can’t pay rent, afford food for their families or find jobs that pay a livable wage.

Thank God for public servants who have the nerve to stand up to sham “forensic audits” — when there has yet to be any evidence of widespread fraud that would have affected electoral results.

We can only hope the eventual court hearing of Shapiro’s lawsuit will be decided the way of all the other idiotic, wasteful, costly exercises designed only to soothe the ego of a superannuated teenager we had the great misfortune to put close to power.

Joel Eigen

Lancaster