Kudos to Republican state Sens. Ryan Aument and Scott Martin for standing up for the rule of law regarding ongoing attempts by some Republicans to overturn presidential election results in Pennsylvania.

In their Dec. 4 op-ed (“Lawmakers cannot overturn the results of the election”) they advocate that, while there may have been some inconsequential procedural mistakes in the election process, the U.S. Constitution and Pennsylvania laws must prevail in guaranteeing fairly determined election outcomes.

It is refreshing to hear, especially in these troubling times, an appeal by state Sens. Aument and Martin for our elected officials to “lead with integrity.”

Unfortunately, we have not heard such reassuring voices from Republicans in Washington, D.C.

Fritz Fichtner

Denver