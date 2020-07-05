This is a public thank-you to all the residents in Old Town (Lancaster city) who go above and beyond to keep our neighborhood clean, pretty and safe. For almost two years, there has been an organized routine of picking up litter to ensure that our two blocks are all picked up at least once a week. This involves over 20 dedicated people year-round. Old Town neighbors also plant and maintain 36 curbside planters for passing cars and pedestrians to enjoy. If you walk through this neighborhood on your way to work, shop or eat, you have probably noticed two city “pocket parks” on Church Street. They are beautiful through three seasons with ever-changing perennial flowers and shrubs. Special thanks to the primary force behind their meticulous care — our neighbor Shirlie. Many others lend a hand at the parks and keep their own front gardens looking beautiful.

The 2020 Old Town Home and Garden Tour should have been held in June. It was canceled because of the pandemic. However, we look forward to sharing our charming private gardens again in 2021! Hope to see you then.

Cathy Innacola

President

Neighborhoods of

Old Town Association