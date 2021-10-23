As a member of the Millersville Community Parade committee, I would like to give a big “thank you” to all of our many sponsors, volunteers, university organizations, community families and anyone else who came out early on Oct. 16 to support the parade.

Other local communities have fairs and shows. Millersvillle has its parade.

Even though COVID-19 prevented many bands and groups from participating, the ones that came out and marched the 2-mile route put on a variety of good, entertaining performances. A big “thank you” to these bands and groups.

Next year's parade will mark 25 years of the early Saturday morning parades. Be prepared — it may be the best parade ever. Thank you!

Kitty Glass

Millersville