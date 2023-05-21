At Tuesday’s Warwick school board meeting, the room was filled with dozens of teachers. They showed up, ready to advocate for themselves after three years of attacks from a handful of individuals in the community. They demonstrated what most of us know about them already — they love our students and they are not the enemy.

To these teachers, I say thank you. You were seen, you were heard, and you are deeply appreciated. The work that you do does not go unnoticed. Your dedication and expertise are valued. Your love was loud in that room. There is a community rallied around you, ready to fight with you to protect your autonomy in your jobs and ready to stand alongside you. We will continue to amplify your voices, because your voices matter. Your impact extends far beyond the walls of the classroom, and our community is better because of you.

To those who are not teachers, I propose that we make a commitment to stand behind our educators. They are tasked with one of the most important jobs: shaping the future of our society. They are our partners, not our adversaries. They have spent countless hours ensuring that the children of our communities have the tools they need to become productive citizens, and they love our children. They are asking to be heard, they are asking to be respected and the least that we can do is to listen to them.

Arielle Miller

Lititz