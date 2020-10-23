Lancaster’s Economic Action for Downtown’s Success deserves a big thank you for the wonderful flower baskets it is maintaining downtown. For over 20 years, it has managed to provide over 250 such baskets each year — and this year’s were brilliant.

For those readers who are unaware, LEADS raises the funds to do this through a variety of ways, with most funds coming from the adopt-a-basket program. No public funds are used for the hanging baskets or the holiday decorations that LEADS provides.

I cannot remember a year when the flowers were any richer than this year’s. They add life and color to our city and bring smiles to those of us who appreciate the efforts of the group’s board, volunteers and donors.

Readers are encouraged to consider donating by going to LancasterLeads.org.

Arthur Morris

Former Lancaster city mayor