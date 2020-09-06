In June, the Pennsylvania House State Government Committee did not allow legislation to the floor for a vote that would have created an independent redistricting committee.

Since then, two Republican state legislators, Rep. Wendi Thomas of Bucks County and Sen. Tom Killion of Chester and Delaware counties, have introduced two strong criteria bills that could still end partisan gerrymandering in Pennsylvania before next year’s redistricting cycle begins.

House Bill 2638 and Senate Bill 1242, named the Legislative and Congressional Redistricting Act, leave the power to draw maps in the hands of the legislators but insist upon transparency and public oversight — scheduling at least four open briefing and comment periods. The final determination on maps would likewise be made at a public meeting.

These bills are supported by the nonpartisan good government group Fair Districts PA because they improve responsiveness in elections: Voter preferences are reflected in vote share. This measurable standard prevents a durable lack of representation, or incumbent protection, one of the worst ills of gerrymandering.

Thanks goes to state Sen. Scott Martin, R-Martic Township, one of the first co-sponsors of the Senate bill, for helping to preserve voter intent.

Write to your House members to ask for support of transparency and accountability in the redistricting process through these strong criteria bills.

Patricia Rooney

Volunteer, Fair Districts PA

Honey Brook