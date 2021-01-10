I volunteer for Off the Streets. We work with agencies to provide a home and furniture for those in need. I have seen the faces of people who need help. I have also seen the faces of the kind people who are willing to help. This letter is about the latter.

First, there are the devoted people who volunteer to pick up, package and deliver basic furniture and furnishings to those who are in need. Even in these trying times of COVID-19, they are willing to help.

Second, there are the businesses and organizations. Hartz Physical Therapy has run its 5K Fall Blast, with Off the Streets as the beneficiary of the funds. Rhoads Energy has shared its profits, as has Boyd Wilson. The Robert J. Gunterberg Charitable Foundation teamed up with Clark Associates to provide a Ford Transit to pick up and deliver furniture. The Rotary Club of Lancaster Sunrise helps us yearly, as do various churches, funds, businesses and organizations.

Third, there are those many individuals who donated through the Extraordinary Give, as well as those devoted people who donate to us monthly or yearly. Every time I write out a check to help a family get its own home, I thank the Lord for your help.

I am proud to be a Lancastrian. Every penny donated is used for the benefit of those in need (ours is a 100% volunteer organization). Every piece of furniture donated goes to help the less fortunate. Contact us at offthestreetsnowlancaster@gmail.com.

Don Cronauer

Co-president

Off the Streets Lancaster