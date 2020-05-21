My sister, Barbara, and I want to thank the Lancaster-Lebanon League for awarding the A. Landis Brackbill Awards this year under very difficult circumstances. Each year we take pride in seeing such outstanding young men and women being honored. Their accomplishments in academics, athletics and community service are a tribute to their families and the educational institutions they attend.

We would also express our sincere appreciation to the Manheim Touchdown Club for its continued support of the Brackbill Awards with the $1,000 scholarship it provides to the winners. In addition, this year Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster has provided $150 scholarships for the finalists and winners.

LNP | LancasterOnline has done an excellent job in reporting on the Brackbill Awards event. Promoting the efforts of these young men and women is a great benefit to the young people of the area.

Again, the Brackbill family appreciates the efforts of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, the Manheim Touchdown Club, Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster, LNP | LancasterOnline and, most of all, the young men and women who are the members of the Brackbill Awards class each year.

Bill Brackbill

Nazareth

Northampton County