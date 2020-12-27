Ann Womble expresses my own thoughts in her op-ed in the Dec. 13 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“Trumpism’s utter disregard for truth mars local GOP, too”).

She writes with courage and foresight and she does so without flinching. I agree that the Republican Party faces a moral decision, and every public officeholder needs to decide whether to either publicly profess fealty to “King Trump” and his stolen election claims or have the backbone to face Donald Trump’s defeat in this election and deal with whatever befalls them politically.

A few legislators have done that, and God bless them. They’ve given us hope that there is some moral fitness left in politics. However, those who are putting politics ahead of the good of their constituents should not be running our country.

The GOP can do better than what it has shown us during this election. Thank you, Ann Womble, for your courage in speaking out. Voices like yours will hopefully restore a stronger morality to the Republican Party. Thank you, LNP | LancasterOnline, for publishing her op-ed.

Peggy Frailey

Manheim Township