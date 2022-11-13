I wrote a column published in the Oct. 23 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section (“It is imperative that you vote Nov. 8”) encouraging people to vote in the midterm elections. And you did. We saw a turnout of more than 60% in Lancaster County. Well done!

I also made a comment about potential disruptions at the polls, stating, “While some might try to cause distractions at polling locations in order to support election falsehoods, I believe this will be minimal because, well, this is Lancaster County. We are better than that.”

Thank you for proving me correct. There were no incidents reported, and at every polling station I visited Tuesday, the voting process was fast and efficient.

Christa Miller, Lancaster County’s chief registrar and chief clerk of elections, and her team, plus all of the fantastic 1,300-plus volunteers, produced an almost flawless election. Even the small problems that did occur were quickly addressed and solved. After the polls had closed, part of the team worked until 3 a.m. to complete the count of all the more than 42,000 mail ballots.

So, whether your preferred candidate won or not, thank you for participating in American democracy.

John Trescot

Lancaster County commissioner