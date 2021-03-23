We would like to thank Sloan’s Pharmacy and LCBC for the efficient job they did on COVID-19 vaccinations. There were no long lines like we saw at some other places in news reports. We gave our names outside and then went inside and had our temperatures taken. Then we were directed to get our injections.

We waited our 15 minutes and could then leave. It was so well organized and everyone was so professional. We want to thank Sloan’s and everyone involved. We were previously so frustrated, making phone calls and being turned down for the past two months. Thank you, Sloan’s, for professional care.

Jim and Marlene Ream

Manheim