Recently I had the misfortune to fall twice and was admitted to UPMC Lititz through its emergency room each time. My care could not have been better either time.

Every nurse, doctor and staff member was expert, attentive, caring and helpful. They made sure I was informed about my condition and prognosis, and they patiently answered every one of my questions.

A special shoutout to Chuck for his unfailing cheerfulness in delivering meals.

Thanks to each of you.

Although I don’t wish to return under those circumstances any time soon, I am totally impressed with UPMC Lititz. It is a world-class organization, and I recommend it to everyone without reservation.

Michael Harrison

Warwick Township