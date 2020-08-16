Dr. Leon Kraybill’s op-eds on COVID-19 and its effects on the elderly are informative and refreshing in their frankness and knowledge.

As chief of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s geriatric division and post-acute care, and medical director at Luther Acres, Kraybill sees firsthand the sad effects of the virus on the elderly. He is well acquainted with what coronavirus patients suffer in hospitals and nursing homes, and he warns us that it could happen to any one of us or to someone we hold dear.

As your editorial in the Aug. 2 LNP | LancasterOnline (“The right call?”) pointed out, no one likes the changes we’ve all had to make during this pandemic, but the risks of not protecting ourselves and others are too high. This applies to everyone, not just the elderly. We all miss being able to hug our loved ones, going to parties and big family dinners, and not having to wear hot, uncomfortable face masks.

And the economic fallout has been hard on many, Kraybill acknowledges. At the same time he warns of the dangers of not taking precautions, despite pressure from some to “loosen up our county.” Kraybill warns that it’s not over and it is guaranteed to get worse if we don’t take precautions — especially masks and distancing. But he also writes, on an encouraging note, that “a surge in the county is not a foregone conclusion,” and the choices each of us makes will determine much of what happens here.

I hope more people will pay attention to him. Thank you for continuing to run Kraybill’s columns and thank you, Dr. Kraybill.

Peggy Frailey

Manheim Township