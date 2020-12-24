What a lovely surprise and random act of kindness I received Dec. 2. While I was eating breakfast around 7:45 a.m. at Silver Spring Family Restaurant, the server told me my check was paid. After I persisted in determining the identity of the kind benefactor, she told me it was a man sitting at the counter named Bill.

Bill, thank you. To return your kindness, I left $10 with the server to cover your breakfast when you come again. You made my day. Happy holidays!

Faith Drummond

Lancaster Township