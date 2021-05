I cried when I saw the picture of Jack Ridenour helping Jackson Diffenderfer on the track at Warwick High School (“Hearing the cheers,” May 9 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline).

Kudos to Jack’s parents for raising such a caring, considerate person; to Jack himself for showing compassion to a fellow classmate; and to Warwick and the other schools for starting the Unified sports program so everyone can participate.

Thank you for the touching story and pictures.

Regina Trout

Manor Township