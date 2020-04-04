Kudos to LNP | LancasterOnline for featuring Stuart Wesbury as a contributor to the Opinion page. His March 28 op-ed, “Time is needed to assess our response,” was so on the mark, so clearly written and so needed to be said. Time will tell if the right moves were made addressing the COVID-19 threat. There are many unanswerable questions, so let’s stop criticizing and blaming the results before the results are even known.

Please keep Wesbury as a regular contributor to LNP | LancasterOnline. He adds a great perspective to the editorial page.

Ted A. Maurer

West Lampeter Township