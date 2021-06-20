As director of the Lancaster County Immunization Coalition, I wish to thank Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health for requiring employees and staff to be immunized against COVID-19.

This is analogous to what has been done for years in requiring influenza shots for employees, as well as requiring proof of protection from many other infectious diseases.

Hospitals are health facilities. As such, their job is to protect those it cares for from catching preventable diseases while in their care. You should not have to worry about catching preventable infectious diseases when getting care at Lancaster General Hospital.

It should not be up to an individual hospital employee to decide if he or she should be immunized. There are many immunocompromised patients and patients who cannot get the vaccine because of a medical condition. They would then be subject to catching COVID-19 from an unimmunized employee who may be carrying and spreading the disease without even having symptoms. And there are many unprotected younger children who have no approved vaccine as yet.

How is it that some politicians and others who are not educated in science or medicine are deciding immunization issues based on unfounded and unscientific statements?

And look at Pennsylvania House Bill 958, which would label providers who stand firm in their commitment to evidence-based medicine as “unprofessional.” As Dr. Elizabeth Imboden wrote in her May 23 Perspective op-ed (“Proposed state bill would harm children’s health”), this bill could limit the ability to provide care and keep all of our patients healthy. Tell state Rep. David Zimmerman (and other state representatives) not to let this become law.

Alan Peterson, M.D.

Director

Lancaster County

Immunization Coalition