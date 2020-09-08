I wish to thank whoever picked up the tab for breakfast at Park Place Diner & Restaurant in Denver last month.

I was with a team of canvassers with the Susan B. Anthony List, a pro-life organization enjoying a light breakfast prior to taking some surveys in the local area.

We were all wearing blue Susan B. Anthony List shirts, so it was pretty obvious that we were representing unborn babies who don’t have a voice. What a pleasant surprise to receive such affirmation! Thank you!

Brenda Miller

West Cocalico Township