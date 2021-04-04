The South Asian Association of Lancaster (saal.us) would like to thank the owners of the Wyndham Resort — Bakul Vakil and Kalpesh Vakil. They have been a great inspiration, showing what leadership means in time of need.

Graciously, they have donated their facilities and personnel for several months to ensure that more Lancaster County residents have access to COVID-19 vaccines. During a time in which the hospitality industry has been hit very hard, there are some who truly support the greater good.

This degree of assistance has enabled the administering of over 8,000 vaccine shots thus far, with goal of 20,000-plus over the next few weeks.

In their words, “Let us do our part to serve others.” Our vulnerable residents are forever grateful for their generosity. They have demonstrated exemplary corporate charity, for which the township of East Lampeter and Lancaster should be proud.

We also would like to thank the following for providing free breakfasts and lunches for the vaccine clinic volunteers: Ram and Sangita Patel of Dunkin’ in Leola; Mani Sharma of Taj Mahal; Manuel Torres of El Serrano; and Viru Patel of the Lititz Pike Subway.

Maulik Patel, M.D.

Advisory board member, South Asian Association of Lancaster