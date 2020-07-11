Did you know that June was a peak month for kittens? Pet Pantry of Lancaster County had over 60 kittens in its care. Thanks to all the caring and compassionate foster parents who have been able to take more kittens into their homes this year than ever before. And these precious fur babies have been finding homes just as fast, thanks to all the hard work of our cat room manager and adoption coordinator, Steve Pizzo.

Kitten season will continue the rest of the summer and even into early fall. Our community has always been very generous, and we truly appreciate all donations. We will be in need of kitten food (wet and dry) and Yesterday’s News or Fresh News cat litter. You can visit our Amazon wish list or drop off donations on the side porch at our main location at 26 Millersville Road.

Thanks again, Lancaster County. Because of you, we have been able to meet the need of families and their four-legged companions. God bless, and thanks to LNP | LancasterOnline for printing my letters.

Anne Spadea

West Lampeter Township