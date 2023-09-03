I would like to publicly thank the young man who stopped his silver-gray truck to help me when my car stalled near a traffic light on Route 340 in Smoketown.

He went above and beyond to get my car off the road while other drivers went by and did not stop to help him push my car to the side of the road.

I stopped alongside the road using all my might to stop and steer with the power off. I had to do it. I called the person I was supposed to give a ride to and told her my car died. I was shaking.

The young man spoke to the garage ahead and they said there was a spot in front of their garage where I could put my car to get it off the street. Then he again pushed my car so it would roll down the slight hill. It was so nice of him. He was calm and just spoke so nicely. I thanked him in person, but wanted to give him recognition. I’m sorry that I didn’t even ask his name.

Again, thank you.

Martha Brown

East Lampeter Township