There I was, an 80-year-old on my knees, trying to untape my extra key. I was at the Weis Markets parking lot on Fruitville Pike.

My keys were in the locked car.

A sweet lady came to my rescue. She was able to retrieve the key, and I was so appreciative for her help.

May God bless her for the good deed on April 30.

Much thanks.

Beverly Hibbits

Manor Township