In early March, on the 1600 block of Lincoln Highway in Bridgeport, I had a serious auto accident. I am doing well now, but I never had a chance to thank the wonderful people who came to my aid that day. They appeared right away to help me out of my vehicle, comfort me, call my family, the police and an ambulance, and stay with me. I owe them my undying gratitude and would like them to know that.

Also, thanks to East Lampeter Township police Sgt. Bryan Kondras for his assistance and support.

I wish you all to be safe through this current pandemic. God bless you.

Pauline Ross

East Lampeter Township