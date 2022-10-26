I’d like to acknowledge the Oct. 19 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial (“The Big Lie’s big event”), which was written in advance of the Oct. 21-22 event at Spooky Nook Sports.

The editorial stated what so many of us are afraid to say out loud, which is the truth of what’s happening politically today.

It was written concisely, with no holds barred. It exposed the dangerous premises behind this rally, the “QAnon crackpots” and the shady and often criminal character of the participants, such as Roger Stone and Michael Flynn.

Reading that “Stone should be allowed nowhere near a facility where parents take their kids to play sports” was like breathing the fresh air of truth. And that fresh air was breathed deeper when the editorial suggested that the facility be thoroughly disinfected when the anti-vaxxers leave.

Truths that are written clear as a Lancaster blue sky are very rare these days. Thanks to the editorial board for writing and publishing this stomach-churning but very important editorial. Shame on Spooky Nook, and shame even more on those parents who still allow their children to participate in the sporting events offered there.

Andrea Gordon

Manheim Township