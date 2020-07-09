What a great community we live in! The Lititz Woman’s Club Queen of Candles Committee would like to thank all the people and organizations that helped to make the Queen of Candles celebration special for the young ladies this year.

It was a challenging year in which to plan an event such as the Queen of Candles. We couldn’t have done it without the help of the following: Hendricks’ Flowers, photographer Dennis Bixler, Kellye Martin and the rest of the Fourth of July committee, Jim Bowersox, Chris Strayer of Stray Production Services and — last but certainly not least — our Lititz police, fire and ambulance departments for the help in holding our parade. Thank you, all!

Sandi Foreman

and Lisa Gleason

co-chairs, Queen of Candles Committee