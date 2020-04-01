During this pandemic, we rightfully cheer on our health care workers, first responders, grocery clerks and truckers. We would like to call attention to those who staff group homes for people with intellectual disabilities. Our son is cared for by a wonderful group of caring people who help him with all basic daily living skills, work to meet his emotional needs, and especially guard and monitor his health.

We are forever grateful to his staff for their caring and dedication. There are many community group homes in Lancaster County filled with dedicated staff. It’s not an easy job, and the salary is never equal to their worth. They deserve to be recognized, too. Thank you for being there for our loved ones.

Michele and Perry Stiefel

Warwick Township