Recently I was a patient at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital, diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. While there, I was reminded of a song by the group Alabama titled “Angels Among Us.”

Space doesn’t allow me to note all the instances, but following are a few highlights:

— Three occasions when a doctor or nurse sat on the bed, took my hand, looked me in the eye and had a serious talk, telling me I would get through this.

— The person who prayed for me there in the room.

— A relative who works in a different area of the hospital and made it a point to talk to me through the window with words of encouragement.

— The lady from respiratory, when she came into the room, would see if she could do anything to make the patient more comfortable or hand dinner trays through the door or ask for fresh water. She did all this before what her job was, so that it might save someone else from having to put on all the personal protective equipment required to come into the room.

Please remember our local doctors, nurses and support staff in your thoughts and prayers. To the progressive care unit and Station 2 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital, a big thank you.

Barry Kurtz

New Holland