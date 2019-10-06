“Plunging In,” Tim Mekeel’s article in the Money section of the Sept. 29 Sunday LNP, was a surprising and highly satisfying story.
Champagne Domingo’s path to owning and operating Uni-Vision, a Spanish-immersion child care center, and her circuitous journey to its founding are Lancaster’s good fortune.
As Mekeel explains, Domingo is not the typical teacher/administrator of a day care center. Her explanation of how that happened brought a smile to my face: “This is something that God put on my heart to do. ... God doesn’t call the qualified. He qualifies the called.”
The program sounds like a great opportunity for children to become bilingual at the stage when they are best prepared to learn another language. While enrollment is small right now, it’s exciting to know she plans to expand her center in Lancaster city. The potential for Uni-Vision is surely limitless.
Felicidades!
Noreene Sweeney
Manor Township