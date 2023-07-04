My husband and I were married 55 years and collected many family treasures. We lived on our property for more than 50 of those years. My husband passed away in 2021 and I decided to downsize. For 18 months, my daughters and I, along with friends, sorted through all our belongings, keeping only very special treasures that held special memories for each of us.

The remaining possessions, our home and property — even though dear to us — would be sold at auction. Through a friend, I came to know Lefever & Hart Auction Service. Eric Lefever and Mike Hart were helpful and kind to us as we took the many steps to prepare for an auction.

It is amazing what material things you amass over a lifetime. And, of course, it is overwhelming at times and there are emotional upheavals that come with sorting through everything you own and deciding what to keep, sell or trash. The process was lengthy, full of joy and triggers and it was exhausting.

The day of the sale, to see our family’s property — that we lovingly had tended — full of tents, cars and people placing bids was really something. The auction team took good care of us and the attendees were respectful and kind and admired many of the items that were so special to us and full of memories.

The volume of items for sale required several simultaneous auctioneers and a lot of coordination and planning. I highly recommend Lefever & Hart Auction Service. We thank them and their employees for the hard work to make our auction such a success.

Thank you to everyone who took part in the May 20 sale! We wish the new owners of our property and former possessions many happy moments and memories to cherish and pass on to others.

Also, thanks to the West Lampeter Township police and municipal workers for all their help and attention over the years.

Mary Ann Lefever

West Lampeter Township