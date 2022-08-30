I would like to say a public “thank you” to U.S. Sen. Bob Casey for voting to pass the Inflation Reduction Act.

This legislation will help to slow greenhouse-gas pollution, which wreaks havoc on our atmosphere and helps to create the extreme floods and other environmental catastrophes we are seeing on an all-too-regular basis.

Thank you, Sen. Casey, for putting the health and well-being of families and future generations first.

Thank you, too, LNP | LancasterOnline, for the multiple articles about heat waves and droughts, including Colin Evans’ article “Report: Hot days in future,” in the Aug. 16 edition. These articles are worth rereading.

Evans’ article stated: “According to Risk Factor’s prediction, the number of days of the year when the heat index in Lancaster exceeds 101 degrees will more than double in 30 years. This, in turn, will increase health risks due to excess heat, as well as energy costs for cooling homes.”

This is what will happen without concerted action. Unchecked global warming will be costly in more ways than one.

It is urgent that our legislators work to stay informed on the latest climate trends and enact legislation to protect our communities from the devastating effects of unmitigated climate change.

Pamela M. Stoner

Elizabethtown