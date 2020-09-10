Many thanks to state Sen. Ryan Aument for his excellent Aug. 27 op-ed in LNP | LancasterOnline on the pitfalls of, and antidotes to, the spread of misinformation on social media (“Don’t be fooled by social media misinformation”).

Aument’s focus on the reposting of outrageous items is particularly important. Driven by “did you see the latest?” gratification, devoted social media users can clog the internet with stories that appear interesting but are fallacious and designed to inflame online communities.

The perceived failure of real news media to “cover” these “news items” only reinforces alienation, deluded thinking and more anger.

It’s time to lower the temperature, examine our sources, start thinking more and stop trying to annihilate those of opposing political positions.

Jim Weber

West Hempfield Township