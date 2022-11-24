I was taken to Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center on Oct. 8 by an ambulance, resulting in a 13-day stay. I was on 4 South, and I would like to thank the doctors, nurses and anyone else who took care of me. You all went above and beyond in doing your jobs and in the kindness that you showed.

I was told that the center was short-staffed, but that never stopped anyone from just sitting and talking with me and sharing their lives and stories. Their generosity, kind words, help, compassion and encouragement were wonderful. May God bless you all every day.

Saying “thank you” will never be enough for all the wonderful angels on 4 South at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center.

Darlene Baker

East Petersburg