This week I had to visit the intravascular unit of Lancaster General Hospital. How fortunate that those of us in need of similar medical help have this facility so readily available to us.

The entire staff — greeters, registrar, nurses, aides, doctors — are all first class. I could not get over how caring, considerate and kind these individuals are. As a patient, you know you are important to the staff, and your comfort and well-being are of prime importance to each and every one of these individuals.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for being a real credit to your profession. You carry out your responsibilities to the fullest.

Joseph F. McDonald

West Lampeter Township