May I give a big cheer to our waste management workers?

With more trash being put out, more traffic to dodge and the need for trash collection in all kinds of weather, most of these men and women work steadily and proficiently with nary a “thank you.”

They also — almost always — return my “thank you” and smile with a smile of gratitude. These workers hardly ever get kudos, and I think it is about time they did.

So, to all of you out there who help to keep our lawns, closets and kitchens clean by hauling our waste — three cheers!

And thank you.

Barb Campbell

Lancaster Township